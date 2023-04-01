CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s become somewhat of a right of passage at a southwest Missouri elementary school. One that involves pennies — and slime.

The children at Mark Twain Elementary in Carthage took part in a “penny wars” competition this week. The goal was $500. If they reached it, 2 educators of their choosing would get slimed.

They raised almost $380 — faculty and staff then kicked in the rest. That meant the 2 selected educators — Literacy Coach Shanna Pugh and Principal Jennifer Dillard — each received a dousing during this morning’s assembly.

Both took it like champs. And, while this was a fun way to cap-off a fundraising week — there was a lesson to be learned.

“Right, I hope kids take away that it’s good to be compassionate and to have empathy for others. Specifically for, you know, kids that are just, just like them, but they’re facing something very serious, and that they can give back, and that they can help others and just be generous,” said Phillip DeVillers, Mark Twain Elem. PE Teacher.

The money raised is going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help kids battling cancer.