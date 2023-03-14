CARTHAGE, Mo. — A recent review by the HR department for the City of Carthage noticed something that might need to change.

What’s known as the city’s Whistleblower Protection Policy requires employees to report grievances to their supervisors and not the HR department.

Officials think it would be best for employees to be able to report any issues or concerns to HR, rather than their supervisors.

“So, if you think about just the concept that, if you think your boss is doing something corrupt, you’re supposed to go tell that person, I mean, that’s just not going to work. It is very important that they have an outside resource, of course, we want accountability, we want transparency and if our employees know something, we want to know that stuff, so that we can take care of it,” said Greg Dagnan, City Administrator, Carthage.

That policy was officially updated tonight.