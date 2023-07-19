CARTHAGE, Mo. — Those with unpaid taxes in Jasper County still have time to make amends before their property hits the auction block.

Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh says, right now, there are about 400 parcels of land with delinquent property taxes in the county.

He says those lots will be up for sale on Monday, August 28th at ten in the morning.

To qualify for the sale, a parcel of land must be at least two years delinquent on taxes.

He says the full list of properties has been published, but as the day of the sale gets closer, it may change.

“The properties are currently going to be in the tax sale. Now, that list will diminish by tax sale date. Right now, as of today, we’re at 407, that’ll go down to hopefully around 100, give or take a little bit,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper County Collector of Revenue.

McIntosh says if you’d like to bid on a parcel of land, you’ll need to be a Missouri resident or use an agent licensed to operate in Missouri.

You also can’t owe any property taxes in the state.

He says to register, you’ll need to visit the Jasper County Collector’s Office the week before the sale.