CARTHAGE, Mo. — As we approach the upcoming April election, a local county clerk says voters will decide another key factor regarding marijuana in the state.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says it regards a sales tax on marijuana.

Since the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri cities must decide how to proceed with its sales tax.

It’s something people will decide when they head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4th.

“We have a Jasper County-wide marijuana sales tax. The City of Joplin, the City of Webb City, Carl Junction, and Carthage have it on the ballot to put a 3 percent sales tax for the sale of municipal marijuana on the ballot. If it passes by the people, then there could be potentially a 6 percent increase in the sales tax, only for marijuana. And that is huge, you know, I don’t advocate one way or the other in my position as County Clerk, but it’s something that’s going to be on the ballot that people haven’t seen before,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

Davis says now is the best time to get to know the candidates and issues on the ballots.

He recommends attending local bond issue meetings and candidate meet and greet events.