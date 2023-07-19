CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area faith community is getting ready for some visitors — thousands of them.

In nearly two weeks, the Vietnamese Catholic celebration of Marian Days begins in Carthage. The annual event takes place on the campus of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, and tents are already going up on the property.

Father John Paul Tran says there will be one very welcome addition this year, just across the street.

“This past year we have some new project, the old Salvation store over there, we bought it last year and this year we set up new restroom and showers,” said said Father John Paul Tran, Provincial Minister, C.M.R.

Last year’s Marian Days was the first to be held since the global COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 50,000 visitors showed up last year, but even more are expected in two weeks.

Tran adds this is an important year for the Order of the Congregation’s Order, which officially started 70 years ago in Vietnam and later relocated to its present location in Carthage.