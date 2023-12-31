CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thousands across the Four States are celebrating New Year’s Eve, tonight.

In Carthage – folks gather to ring in the New Year uniquely. “Scotland Church of God” hosted a New Year’s Eve party filled with board games and good company.

Folks of all ages gathered to enjoy the celebration.

In addition to the fun – there was plenty of food, desserts, and of course – New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be complete without a football game on the screen.

Members of the church say – they provide these events as a way to get everyone together for the New Year.

“We really enjoy fellowship being together. God has blessed us with a congregation that just loves each other, love to have fun together. And fortunately, a lot of us have the same interests. So we all like board games and we gather here every New Year’s Eve to play board games together, watch football, eat good food, all of the good things,” said Savannah Aleckson, Joplin resident.

Aleckson says this annual tradition for the church has gone on for what they say feels like forever.