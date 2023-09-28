CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are new names on a controversial Southwest Missouri utility board.

Tom Garrison and Sid Teel are the newest members of the Carthage Water and Electric Board. They replace Pat Goff and Danny Lambeth, whose terms expired in recent weeks.

The board had been at odds with the Carthage City Council over employee wages and what City Hall said was a required salary study. At one point, the council had voted to remove the entire board, only to reinstate all members a couple of weeks later.