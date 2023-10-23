CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two children were injured during the Maple Leaf Parade Festival on Saturday, police say.

According to the Carthage Police Department, a four-year-old girl was riding on a parade float near 11th St. and Grant with her mother when she got off and attempted to reach for a piece of candy underneath the float. That’s when the float ran over the child.

A 13-year-old boy, according to Carthage Police, was with his aunt when he saw the little girl going under the float. That aunt told police her nephew ran to rescue the girl who was under the tire. He pulled her away from the float, injuring his own arm in the process.

The mother of the girl said she does not have any broken bones and is doing fine. The aunt of the teen said he does not have any broken bones either, and is just bruised and sore.

Both were treated, released, and are now recovering at home.