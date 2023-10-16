CARTHAGE, Mo. — Area families tonight (Monday) got the chance to get up close and personal with some big pieces of equipment.

There are many “Maple Leaf Festival” events taking place in Carthage this week, but tonight offered a first. A “Touch a Truck” event on the square hosted by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Trucks and large equipment of all kinds lined the streets, giving families the opportunity to not only get a closer look at them but to also get to know the folks who operate them every day.

“They don’t normally have a chance to see service vehicles like that. They’ll see a fire truck going down the road; kids do, they love it, but they don’t really get a chance to experience it and honk the horn and maybe try on the boots,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President.

Tomorrow night in Central Park will be the Hispanic Connection’s Taco Tuesday competition. All proceeds will benefit Carthage schools.

You can see the full schedule of “Maple Leaf Festival” events here.