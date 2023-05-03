CARTHAGE, Mo. — Finding a good daycare, especially one that will work around your schedule, can be a challenge, to say the least.

But the Carthage R-9 School District has come up with a possible solution to that daycare dilemma for district employees like Ashley Arnold.

“Having a daycare at Mark Twain would be super nice and super convenient and more cost-effective for us,” said Ashley Arnold, Mark Twain Elementary School Teacher.

It’s called Tiger Cub Care and will be based at Mark Twain Elementary School for kids between the age of three and five starting in August.

The service will be especially convenient for teachers who sometimes have to be at school on days when students don’t.

“It will be really convenient as an employee to any day that I’m here, the daycare center will also be open so I won’t have to find outside daycare on those days when I’m here for professional development or I’m here for meetings,” said Arnold.

“They’re going to have access to a lot of other educational opportunities through this daycare, so what we’re looking at is kind of like a preschool-daycare hybrid uh so we’re looking forward to educating them as well as providing that daycare service,” said Bryan Shallenburger, Dir., Special Services, Carthage R-9 School District.

“So the idea of having my babies just in the same building where I’ll be able to go see them, if somebody’s sick I can check on them and go to their parties, it would be amazing to have them here,” said Arnold.

Shallenburger says the district will initially offer 15 spaces — but could go up to 30 depending on the need.

The service will start one week before fall classes begin. That’s when teachers will return to the classroom.