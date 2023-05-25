CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic stop by Carthage police officers yesterday (5/24) ended in a pursuit of three suspects.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (5/24), officers with the Carthage Police Department attempted to stop a silver SUV with three people inside, near the 300 block of North Garrison. Police say the SUV failed to maintain lanes, and did not stop at a stop sign.

Carthage Police Department Lieutenant, Eric Miller said while officers were attempting to make the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle took off — heading east on Highway 96, while going through multiple stop signs at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. The SUV came to a stop several miles east of Carthage, near the intersection of County Road 100 and Locust Road. That’s where authorities say two of the three suspects took off on foot.

(pictured left to right) Jorge Luis Bernave, 27 — Yolonda Charrie Sells, 40 — Michael Bryan Markham, 42. (photos courtesy: Jasper County Sheriff’s Office/Jasper County Jail)

With help from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, all three suspects were eventually located and arrested without incident. Authorities were able to locate the remaining subject at large around 7:00 p.m., and took him into custody.

Those arrested include Jorge Bernave, 27, charged with DWI and resisting arrest. Yolanda Sells, 40, charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance, and Michael Markham, 42, charged with being a fugitive from out of state for violating probation.

All three are currently in the Jasper County Jail. No injuries occurred from Wednesday’s pursuit.