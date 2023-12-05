The city’s annual “Lighting of the Square” ceremony was followed by the Christmas parade

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage held its annual holiday festivities Monday night (12/4).

Kicking it off was the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in the square. That ceremony took place in front of the historic Carthage courthouse.

Mayor Dan Rife had the privilege of turning on the festive holiday lights this year. All the lights on the courthouse and the surrounding buildings on the Carthage square were set up by Vision Carthage.

Although this tradition has been taking place for several years now, there’s a new addition to this year’s ceremony.

“Last year we had a live tree, but it didn’t stay alive so we’ve gone artificial, but now you can depend on it every year,” said Carthage Mayor, Dan Rife.

The holiday light’s will be on each night through January 1st.

50th Annual Carthage Christmas Parade

Following the Lighting of the Square ceremony, five decades of holiday cheer were celebrated around the same Carthage square.

This year’s 50th annual Carthage Christmas parade, with its theme of “Christmas Through The Ages,” commemorated 175 years of Carthage history. Judges, including Mayor Dan Rife, were placed along the square where float participants made a brief stop to show off their designs and holiday decor.

Also finding ways to participate in this year’s parade were businesses that line the Carthage square. At “C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique,” anyone who stopped by received a free holiday cookie, and the kids got to meet the grinch.

“It’s pretty magical. To see the joy on people’s faces is probably the number one thing, but being able to be on the square and open your door and let the community come in, I mean, it’s just a blast,” said Caitlynn Morris, Owner of C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique.

