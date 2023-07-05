CARTHAGE, Mo. — They are small – but they come with a heavy appetite.

You might have noticed them munching around your garden or rose bushes.

The highly invasive Japanese beetle begins to surface from the ground early in July as part of its life cycle.

They consume hundreds of different plant species.

Officials tell us, if left untreated – the destructive bug will pose serious threats to gardens.

University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist in Horticulture, Robert Balek gives us some tips on how to combat things.

“It’s a good practice to watch your plants and when you first see Japanese beetles, get a bucket of soapy water and try to keep the populations down from the outside,” said Robert Balek, University of MO Extension Center.

Need more tips? The Extension Office has you covered — just dial (417)358-2158.