CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage organization is helping parents get their kids ready for the upcoming school year.

Carthage Crosslines has a back-to-school program going on inside its facility on East 6th Street.

Parents who are clients are already able to shop – free of charge – at the thrift store.

Now, they can also take advantage of an area where they’ll receive brand-new socks, underwear, and shoes for their children. That area recently got quite a donation.

“Well, when I posted on Facebook, that we needed shoes, Race Brothers here in Carthage, the next day they delivered a whole bunch of brand new shoes. We’re so extremely grateful for their generosity. However, we still need smaller shoes. Most of these are 8’s, 9’s, 10’s, 11, 12, 13’s. Almost all of these are larger ones, and so we still need like to 2 to 8’s in, in both boys and girls,” said Toni Smith, Carthage Crosslines Exec. Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the facility.

It’s open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Monetary donations can also be made online — by visiting the link here.