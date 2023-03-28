CARTHAGE, Mo. —One of the old bridges on Oak Street in Carthage will soon receive some much-needed TLC.

It’s the one across the street from the Carthage Municipal Golf Course, where Old 66 Boulevard splits South.

The Jasper County Commission has hired Allgeier Martin to develop plans to replace it.

A new one could cost about 3.7 million dollars, or, a little more than a million bucks for a box culvert.

“It’s been on the list for a long, long time. And when we went through our list of priorities … oh, it’s been six, eight, ten months ago … it was the top of the list. Clearly, one that needed to be funded, to be addressed,” said Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Comm.

The rail line under the bridge has been abandoned, which gives the county options for the best replacement.