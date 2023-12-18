CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some youngsters in Carthage receive an early Christmas gift.

They’re kindergarten students at Pleasant Valley Elementary – who, today (Monday) received books from members of the Carthage Family Literacy Council.

They purchased close to a thousand books – with ones also being handed out to kindergartners at Fairview, Mark Twain, Steadley, and Columbian Elementaries.

The hope is that the kids will take them home and read them to their families over the Christmas break.

Teacher, Tricia Brust says practice at home carries into the classroom.

What’s more, the kids have already learned all letters, their sounds, and a number of sight words this semester.

“I used to teach first grade for a lot of years, and in first grade, it’s really whenever we first started teaching them to read, but now in kindergarten, we start teaching them really to read in kindergarten so that they keep excelling as they go through all of the grades,” said Tricia Brust, Mark Twain Elem. Kindergarten Teacher.

“They are Christmas books, as well, so it’s part of the season that should encourage them to read to their families,” said Larry Hartman, Carthage Family Literacy Council Member.

The books were purchased by the Literacy Council thanks to a grant from the Thelma Stanley Foundation.