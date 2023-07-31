From helping visitors get around the festival, to picking up trash, they're happy to help

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Even though religious events don’t start until later in the week, many visitors to Marian Days are already in Carthage.

The event brings together Catholics from Vietnam, as well as their descendants, to the campus of the “Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer.” When it comes to getting around the grounds, visitors basically have two options—walk or ride.

Among the most popular modes of wheeled transportation are golf carts, scooters, regular bikes, and bikes assisted by gas or electricity.

“Let’s say I go around and I see some elderly that need a ride back to the camp, then I’ll help them to,” said Thang Nguyen, Scooter Motorcycle Owner.

“It’s such a big area, there’s so much free space and open roads that you can just drive around and explore, during the day, cause in the evening they have church every night so just during, they have a bunch of shops open, you go around, you explore,” said Hanna Nguyen.

A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected this year. Marian Days officially begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

… And with so many people congregating inside such a relatively small area, there’s an issue of trash.

And making sure it doesn’t pile up everywhere is the mission of a group of volunteer trash collectors once again this year. Nhan Vo is part of one of two groups that will continually drive through the grounds cleaning up things.

“I love to do this because it’s a participation and help out the community and clean up and get all the trash out so the people can enjoy,” said Vo.

The trash service will continue to circle the CMR campus through the weekend.