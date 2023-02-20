CARTHAGE, Mo. — After more than a year of planning and many more months of hard work, the renovation of a Carthage landmark has officially crossed the finish line.

“We have hit the 100% mark and we actually have some dates that we are 100% booked,” said Kim Bausinger, Boots Court Manager.

A longtime goal for the Boots Court Foundation.

Renovations started more than a year ago to restore the 1939 building back to its roots. Think radios but no tv. A time capsule with a local twist.

“Things like the artwork that showcases the beauty of Carthage, we’ve got pictures of historic homes, we’ve got pictures of the fall Maple Leaf, we’ve got pictures of the courthouse,” said Bausinger.

The final room remodeling wrapped up this month, with those rooms opening this past weekend.

Workers say the Boots Court is already fully booked for several future dates and is especially popular with international travelers driving the route.

“The Boots Court is probably one of the top five. So I think we need to recognize that and embrace that because I don’t know that, I know I didn’t know that personally until I got associated with the Boots. So we want to get that message out that this really is an icon on Route 66,” said Bausinger.

13 rooms are now housing mother road travelers, a piece of history that’s back in business.

“Of course, we hope it’s profitable. But we want to take those profits because we are a nonprofit and turn those back into ways to improve the footprint of Carthage on Route 66. We’re still trying to get you to know things the renovation paid for,” said Bausinger.

And construction is continuing next door at the former Sinclair Gas Station.

Future plans call to operate that building as a Route 66 visitor center.

“Hopefully six to eight weeks away from that being done, going to kind of have that old Sinclair station feel to it, which will just have its own sense of nostalgia,” said Bausinger.