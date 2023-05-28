CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s opening weekend for an area amusement park.

The Kiwanis Kiddieland Park in Carthage is now open for the season.

They’ll be open each Saturday and Sunday — from 2 until 5 in the afternoon — through Labor Day weekend.

They will, though, be open tomorrow during those same hours for Memorial Day.

The park offers various rides for kids — including a train ride, kiddie cars, and a carousel.

It’s only 50 cents per ride — with all proceeds going to various charities—along with creating scholarships for local students.

Members of the Carthage Kiwanis Club run the attraction.

“It’s always an exciting time to open because we have a lot of people. It’s generally the most productive three days we have with the numbers of children. They have a really good time, we keep the price where they can afford to ride and have a good time,” said Tom Rogler, Kiwanis Kiddieland operator.

The park will run each weekend during the summer—through Labor Day weekend.