CARTHAGE, Mo. —The City of Carthage got some extra attention today (Tuesday) from Jefferson City.

State representatives and state senators from around Missouri are touring the state.

It’s called the “Freshmen Tour” — a chance for politicians in the first year of their term to see what it’s like outside their home district.

Today — that included a stop at “Cherry’s Art Emporium” on the Carthage Square.

“Missouri is an extremely diverse state. I mean, it’s a large state, six million people with probably 12 million different stories. So it’s very important that we get out, get a chance to meet folks from the different counties on the different corners of the state,” said MO. Rep. Del Taylor, Dist. 84.

“And why we are one state, we all have different needs to some extent. And what is happening in southwest Missouri may be very different than what is happening in Kansas City or what is happening in Saint Louis,” said MO. Rep. Stephanie Hein, Dist. 136.

Lawmakers are also making stops in Springfield, Branson — even the tiny town of Malta Bend — it’s in Saline County.

This is the second day of their tour.