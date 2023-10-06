CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department wants to remind folks about the city’s parking ordinance.

Lieutenant Eric Miller tells us they’ve received an increase in complaints of people leaving their vehicles parked for too long around the downtown square.

Vehicles are only allowed to park there for 2 hours.

Business owners and residents have reported seeing people abuse it in the last couple of months.

Police haven’t written any citations yet – and are looking for ways to better enforce the ordinance.