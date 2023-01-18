CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage teacher is in a select group.

She’s one of only 12 educators nationwide who now make up an inaugural “Scholastic” program.

The “Children’s Learning Company” chose 4th-grade teacher Christina Landburg for the “Teacher Fellow Cohort.”

It will collaborate with “Scholastic Education Solutions” to help other educators better understand the learning products.

In turn, it helps the company understand how its products are incorporated into the classroom.

The “Carthage Intermediate Center” teacher is starting to look at book proposals that focus on the science of reading to help students become better readers.

“I specifically will be reviewing those book proposals for Scholastic and giving my opinion on if I think they would be beneficial to other classroom teachers. And then, we also have done a few book covers, which was fun to do because when we get to choose the look of the book, then we can see it on a shelf and know if it’s something that we want to purchase or not,” said Christina Landburg, CIC 4th Grade Teacher.

Landburg and the others will then complete a “Capstone” project to be featured this summer at “Scholastic’s” New York City headquarters.

The role comes with a stipend of $2,000 and at least $500 worth of “Scholastic” books and materials.