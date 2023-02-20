CARTHAGE, Mo. —The facility is also now operating a food pantry for pets.

A local couple anonymously donated a shed for storage, while other supporters are bringing in bags of dog and cat food and kitty litter.

Officials say they came up with the idea after receiving a number of phone calls.

“We are getting so many calls from people who were needing to surrender their animals because they couldn’t afford to feed them. And I knew something had to be done because that is not ok. So we set up the food barn and it’s been great. We’ve helped over 400 animals since the first of December,” said Renay Minshew, Carthage Humane Society.

The shelter depends on community donations to keep the pantry stocked.

Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours.