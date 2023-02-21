CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage gallery set the scene for a local artist to display her work for the very first time.

The journey to get to where she is today is something she’s using to inspire others.

It looks like an ordinary art show set inside “Cherry’s Emporium on the Carthage square. but this is no ordinary artist.

“She’s 19 years old and she’s endured more than any adult should in her lifetime,” said Louis Amato, Dad.

“It means hope, joy, peace, you name it. It’s just very, very relaxing for me. I just really enjoy it a lot,” said Sydney Amato, Artist.

Sydney Amato was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called “Dystonia” when she was around 6 years old.

“She was healthy. She went from twirling, doing gymnastics, to basically being in a wheelchair within a year,” said Louis Amato.

It has been a journey, yet, art still somehow found its way.

“She’s 19 years old and she’s had eight brain surgeries. She just recently had surgery and you can tell by her voice, in order to get her body to have to work, we have to turn the juice up on the computer that is running her, and it makes it to where she can hardly talk,” said Louis Amato, “This is her way to express. She couldn’t talk. She could hardly move. This is all she had.”

“Honestly, it all started a couple of years ago. My health started going downhill and I was needing something to release all the emotions, you know,” said Sydney Amato.

Dozens of family members and friends spent their Saturday afternoon pouring out love and support for Sydney.

“On the way here, she’s like screaming in the car, ‘I can’t believe this is happening, Mom!’ It’s just the fact that she’s getting to have something good happen to her, it’s what any parent wants. To see their child happy and to be able to enjoy and live their dream,” said Angie Amato, Mom.

“Today has been so amazing, I cannot even believe everyone who came and supported me, I appreciate it so much. It’s just been amazing,” said Sydney Amato.

“What’s so impressive about this is she could barely use her arms and stuff. And, then, she was able to make paintings and express herself,” said Louis Amato.

Paintings that sold out before the show even officially began.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing, like she said, it’s definitely a God thing,” said Louis Amato.

“Her dream, you know. That she has something that she loves to do and people come and just love on her and support her, it’s just huge,” said Angie Amato.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know. I just thank God every day, because this is so amazing. I definitely could not be here without Him and just everything, yeah,” said Sydney Amato.