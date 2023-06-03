CARTHAGE, Mo. — A church in Carthage made quite a splash in their community today.

Thanks to the Dudman Springs Church, hosting a “Summer Splash Bash” this afternoon.

This event was open to the community, not just the church members.

Families and kids got busy with an inflatable water slide and played with water guns.

Guests were also treated to the perfect summertime meal of hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, watermelon, and drinks.

And church leaders say this is a fun way to reach other parts of the community.

“We just like to meet people and minister to people when we can, so yeah, there are some new people here we haven’t met before, so happy to see them too. We’re just getting to talk to people and meet people, get to visit and stuff,” said Jeff Crites, Pastor of Dudman Springs Church.

Today’s event was made possible after the church raised money for it at “Chief Sarcoxie Days” this year.