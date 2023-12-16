CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local dietary supplement supplier has announced a series of donations to be gifted in the Carthage area.

“These donations are our way of showing our support for the important work that these organizations do to make our community a better place,” said Micah Osborne, President at Stratum Nutrition. “At Stratum, we believe in giving back to organizations that help members of our community grow and prosper.”

The donations, totalling $2,300, will be distributed among the Carthage Crisis Center, Bright Futures Carthage, and the Carthage Humane Society.

“Any donations we get go toward food, electricity bills, water bills, toys, bedding, vaccines, medical supplies, vet bills, cleaning supplies, etc. Anything the animals need, it goes directly to them and the everyday things that we require all the time. We cannot have enough of it, so even if we get a truck load of supply, we’ll need more,” said Katy Logan, Executive Director of Carthage Humane Society.

“Our mission is to help people who are poor or needy to return to self-sufficiency with God’s help and the support of the community. This is the great support part that we get from you guys, and we love it. During the holiday period, we’ll feed over 10,000 meals. There are a lot of people who come on Thanksgiving and at Christmas that these funds will help us feed in the area. They’ll help us make it so that people can stay here and get their lives back together. We’re just so grateful for all the support,” said Jim Benton, Executive Director of Carthage Crisis Center.

“Thank you very much for your generous gift of $500 to help Bright Futures make sure kids grow up in our community with everything they need not just to survive, but to thrive. Thank you for helping us “turn the lights on” for kids living in a dark present – helping them have a Bright Future. We can’t do what we do without the help of friends like you,” said Greg Spink, Bright Futures Coordinator.

“One of Stratum’s core values is caring for co-workers, customers, and the community. The Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Humane Society, and Bright Futures Carthage are exceptional examples of what caring is all about,” said David Hoover, Marketing Manager at Stratum Nutrition. We’re blessed to be able to support these institutions that contribute to the betterment of Carthage and are integral to enhancing the community we live in.”

The company says it has a long history of supporting local charities and encourages members of the community to join them in providing for others during the holidays and all year around.

Stratum Nutrition provides supplement ingredients to manufacturers for humans and pet health.