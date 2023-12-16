CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local dietary supplement supplier has announced a series of donations to be gifted in the Carthage area.
“These donations are our way of showing our support for the important work that these organizations do to make our community a better place,” said Micah Osborne, President at Stratum Nutrition. “At Stratum, we believe in giving back to organizations that help members of our community grow and prosper.”
The donations, totalling $2,300, will be distributed among the Carthage Crisis Center, Bright Futures Carthage, and the Carthage Humane Society.
“One of Stratum’s core values is caring for co-workers, customers, and the community. The Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Humane Society, and Bright Futures Carthage are exceptional examples of what caring is all about,” said David Hoover, Marketing Manager at Stratum Nutrition. We’re blessed to be able to support these institutions that contribute to the betterment of Carthage and are integral to enhancing the community we live in.”
The company says it has a long history of supporting local charities and encourages members of the community to join them in providing for others during the holidays and all year around.
Stratum Nutrition provides supplement ingredients to manufacturers for humans and pet health.