CARTHAGE, Mo. — The entire commons area inside Carthage High School was converted into a mattress store, Today. (Sunday)

That’s because today is the high school band’s 4th Annual Mattress Fundraiser.

Band members work with Custom Fundraising Solutions to offer an all-day mattress sale.

Students advertised with signs in front of the school, warming up those band lungs by yelling out to cars — encouraging folks to check out the inventory.

This fundraiser is held every spring as a way to fundraise for band students.

Between working and traveling with expensive equipment for performances, and purchasing food on the road — this fundraiser keeps the band marching throughout the school year.

“We are so active in our community and going out and it’s such an education for them to be a part of these festivals that we go to and everything, it just — when they’re involved in these school events, they’re more successful as students,” said Jennifer Sager, CHS Band Director.

If you’re not in the market for a new mattress, you can still donate to the band.

Sager asks that you reach out to her if you would like to donate.

Click here for a link to the band’s Facebook Page, listing Sager’s email address.