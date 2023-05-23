CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local school is continuing its efforts to keep students active and healthy.

It’s through a program at Mark Twain Elementary in Carthage called the “50 Mile Club”. Area students have spent the year trying to run 50 miles at recess—and this week they did just that. Thirty-two students out of 80 completed their “50 mile” mark.

According to school officials, there are many incentives to joining the 50 Mile Club.

“So every 10 miles students can get a little tote token, it’s a little charm that goes on your necklace and they get really excited about that. 50 miles, they get to go to the 50 mile club party and then the top runner for that year, their name will actually be the name of the gym,” said Phillip DeVillers, Mark Twain P.E. teacher.

“I like running so it just felt right for me,” said Allie Hill, top runner for the year, 2nd grade.

And Allie Hill was named the top runner, running 103 miles during the school year. The school’s gymnasium will now be named after her for the next year.