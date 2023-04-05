CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage school leaders are facing questions over the future, after voters rejected a school bond issue last night

The 26 million dollar plan would’ve built a new baseball field and a performing arts center, doubling as a storm shelter.

The school board could bring the issue back before voters later this year, but a special election could cost the district as much as $40,000.

It would also need even more votes to pass.

“After looking at what happens during an odd year election, August elections and November elections, it looks like the bond issue would have to pass by 2/3rds majority which is the 66.6% of the vote,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

“The board, the community will have to decide what next steps to take. We still have the need – that didn’t change last night because it didn’t pass, that we don’t have the problem. We still don’t have a baseball field, we still don’t have a tornado shelter for the most populated place in Carthage. We still have kids losing instructional time every day because they’re shuttling back and forth,” said Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supt.

The bond question failed by 69 votes.

This was the second time the performing arts center portion of the project has been defeated.