CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Salvation Army location in Carthage receives some TLC.

Volunteers from Lowe’s in Carthage spent a good part of this Wednesday working inside and outside of the facility.

It’s all part of the company’s Hometowns Grant Project, a five-year, nationwide commitment of 100 million dollars to rebuild and revitalize community spaces.

The work today entailed painting, building new benches, some landscaping work, and the installation of new shelving for the service center’s food pantry.

“It’s really true how many hands make light work, make fast work, too, and it’s just really awesome to see it all come together in one day, and I’m excited for the reactions of our food pantry guests when they come and see the new layout and the new features we have to offer,” said Capts. Deb & Bill Middendorp, Jasper/Newton County Salvation Army.

“This is a really good project for my team to come out. A lot of my associates this year have never done this before, so, this is a very fulfilling thing for them to be a part of,” said Tamera Wedgewood, Lowe’s Store Manager.

Old shelving from Carthage won’t be thrown away.

It’s been donated to the Salvation Army location in Joplin.