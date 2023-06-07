CARTHAGE, Mo. — Learning the rules of the road at an early age is a beneficial skill set to have.

And thanks to a program at an area health facility, that’s what kids in one Southwest Missouri community are doing over the next few days.

Welcome to Carthage, Missouri Safety Town.

It’s set up outside the Fair Acres YMCA and is for kids between the ages of 3 and 6.

“We go over road safety, road signs, we have a little town set up just to like help them in a real-life situation know what to do,” said Mariah Copeland, Fair Acres YMCA Kids Counselor.

The kid-sized metropolis is a forerunner for the real thing, where participants learn what to do and what not to do behind the wheel, like driving too fast and too furious.

“Because you might crash and to always wear seatbelts,” said Adriana Mainda, Safety Town Program.

Each day there’s a new lesson and a community member whose job it is to step in when motorists don’t do the right thing.

On this day, kids went somewhere their parents hope they never have to go for real, like inside a Mercy ambulance.

“Safety Town is a two-week program, and we basically just go over First Aid safety, we tell them about Police, Fire, EMS, what their role is, and we try to help them memorize their names, their parents’ names, and their addresses in cases of emergency,” said Copeland.

Safety Town runs through the end of next week.

If you live in the Carthage area, it’s not too late to sign your kids up for the rest of the camp, which runs through the end of next week.

Visit their website for more information, here.