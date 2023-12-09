CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local homeless shelter says the number of meals they’re serving each night has recently doubled.

The executive director of the “Carthage Crisis Center” says, lately, they’re seeing more people line up for dinner each night.

“We normally serve about six meals in the evening, sometimes as many as a dozen. But recently we’ve seen that go up to like 18 sometimes. So we’re getting in the teens a little over that,” said Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director.

That’s not the only need that’s increasing.

“It’s very disheartening when people call and say, ‘Do you have any room?’ Or we have to tell them, ‘No, we have 45 beds. But the way they’re arranged in family rooms, we only have 12 beds for single men and eight beds for single women. And those are the beds that fill up most of the time. And our family rooms are often full, too,” said Benton.

Out of the 45 beds available, Benton says 28 of those are full.

“So the vast majority of the family rooms that we have are occupied by a mom and a couple of kids. We just had a mom and her two kids move out. We have another mom and her two kids that are here, another mom and the single and another mom and a single. And so that’s that’s that’s the issue,” said Benton.

Although Benton says they typically only see single families come into the shelter, there are always exceptions like Kelly Dobbs, who was among the 15 hundred people in Noel laid off from the Tyson Food plant just weeks ago.

“I lost. I lost everything. I lost my house, my apartment, car, basically everything,” said Kelly Dobbs, Carthage Crisis Center Resident.

But, Dobbs says, if it wasn’t for the help of the Carthage Crisis Center, his situation would be different.

“I’d be homeless sleeping the streets and down in Anderson in the creek,” said Dobbs.