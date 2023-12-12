CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several cities are getting into the holiday spirit with their light displays.

“It’s beautiful, yeah,” said Ralph & Linda Patterson.

“You see the lights that are beautiful,” said Noah Neinershagen & Elyssa Wermuth.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. I’ve been coming to this park since 1961, and I can’t imagine this place without them now. It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Allen Sweet & Bug.

“It’s a pretty cool sight. I mean, it’s beautiful. A really chill environment that you can just spend some time with the people you love,” said Noah Neinershagen & Elyssa Wermuth.

“It’s very beautiful, and you… they would like it. People would like it,” said Graham Olson.

“I came here to show her this place because it’s beautiful.” “I didn’t know we were coming here; I think we were going somewhere else,” said Caleb Schools & Kylie Austin. “I’ve never been to the lights here, and I thought they sounded awesome and came here, and they look way cooler than I thought they’d be.”

“Go around the square and come back here,” said Ralph & Linda Patterson. “Anything about the season to remember why we are celebrating, Christ’s birthday, and it’s just part of the celebration, remembering that, it’s a joyous occasion.”

“People should come because it should make family members happy and stuff,” said Graham Olson.