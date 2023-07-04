CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hundreds of people started their Independence Day by lacing up their shoes and running through the streets of Carthage.

Around 200 people participated in the 24th Annual “Red, White and Boom 5K,” this morning.

The event started back in 2000 as a fundraiser for the high school cross-country team.

Head cross country coach Brian Crigger says he anticipates they’ve raised a couple thousand dollars in this year’s event between money from sponsors and participant sign-up fees.

He says this is the most runners he’s seen in the event since before the pandemic.

“It’s great, I ran high school and college cross country and track and I just love running and I love seeing people out enjoying themselves and having fun,” said Brian Crigger, Carthage HS Head CC Coach.

Crigger says they see all kinds of runners take part every year.

From those who finish in 15 to 16 minutes — to ones who walk the entire course and finish in about an hour.