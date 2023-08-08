CARTHAGE, Mo. — There still seems to be some turbulence in Carthage regarding a June decision to remove Carthage Water and Electric Plant board members.

So much so — that one group of residents wants to recall Ward-5 City Councilman, Mark Elliff.

A recall petition drive began this evening (Tuesday).

The petition must have signatures from 590 registered voters from the ward in order to move forward with a special election in November.

The amount of signatures while we were there tonight — around 10.

The group leading the effort also has a Facebook page called, “City Council Recall 2023 – Protect Democracy in Carthage — where it’s also trying to get support.

Patrick Scott is one of the organizers.

“To focus our efforts, it’s to show the message that the Carthage citizens want their voice to be heard, and we really needed to focus on one person. It’s not that we hate Mark Elliff. He’s a great guy. Unfortunately, he’s making some bad decisions, in our opinion, for the City of Carthage,” said Patrick Scott, Carthage Citizen & Re-Call Effort Volunteer.

We reached out to Mark Elliff, today — he declined to comment.

Scott told us the petition drive will run through August 17th.