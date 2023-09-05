CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local city council recall drive for the fall election has stalled, at least for now.

The deadline to get on the November ballot was August 29th, which has passed with no petitions filed.

A number of Carthage residents were trying to recall council member Mark Elliff, questioning his role in a controversy with the Carthage Water and Electric Board (CWEP) this summer. That included council actions questioning salaries at CWEP, initially removing CWEP board members, then later reinstating them.

The Jasper County Clerk says about 600 signatures would have been required to prompt a vote. Elliff’s term on the city council is up next April.