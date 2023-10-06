CARTHAGE, Mo. — Utilities are celebrating “Public Power Week” nationwide, including Carthage Water and Electric Plant.

CWEP officials invited Carthage residents to celebrate with a luncheon today (Friday).

The day was filled with bucket truck rides, food, and a pole-top rescue display.

Aside from celebrating Public Power Week, CWEP is also commemorating a huge milestone with a ribbon-cutting.

Friday also marked 125 years of servicing Carthage.

“People in this company have dedicated to laying a foundation for success that we get to enjoy today. And I and I, I think we, I know we have employees, about 90 employees here today that work hard every day to lay the foundation for future success in our communities. So we’re really proud,” said Chuck Bryant, CWEP General Manager.

The next event hosted by Carthage Water and Electric Plant will be “Sparkle in the Park,” which kicks off Monday, November 27th, in Central Park.