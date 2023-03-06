CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hundreds of Carthage residents got a look at what will come if they vote “yes” on an upcoming bond issue.

If passed, a $26,000,000 bond issue would fund a new all-turf baseball field and a 500-seat stadium on the campus of the high school.

A few weeks ago, we told about the current home of the tigers, Carl Lewton Stadium at Municipal Park, and how it’s been deemed unsafe due to its current condition.

The bond would also cover the cost of a new 2,000-seat performing arts center, which would also serve as a storm shelter.

District officials say the bond issue, much like the last one, would not increase taxes.

“We just want people to be educated before they vote, and if they have questions, contact us and we’ll dispel the rumors,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Superintendent of Carthage Schools.

“I really hope the city of Carthage gets behind this, not only the performing arts center but the baseball stadium, and they see the impact that this could have on the youth of this community. I’m a Carthage Graduate, the community invested in me when I was at Carthage High School, and I hope the community will do the same for the current students of Carthage High School and the future students of Carthage High School,” said Katie Crigger, Carthage High School Vocal Music Director.

Voters failed to pass an $18,000,000 bond issue for a new performing arts center last year.

The next election, less than a month away, is Tuesday, April 4th.