CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage kids celebrated another successful month of school with a special musical guest today.

Pittsburg State University’s drum corps made an appearance at Steadley Elementary’s monthly awards assembly.

The event recognizes 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders for their good behavior throughout the month.

It’s a chance to kick back and have fun — all while sneaking in some life lessons.

“It’s really priceless for the kids to see something like that, rather than just to come in, sit down, and don’t speak, just be spoken to and be quiet, they get to make noise. They still learn at this school how to be excited and cheer for each other, and make noise at the appropriate time, the appropriate end, and the appropriate way. So it’s fun, but they don’t lose their self-control,” said Dr. Tom Barlow, Steadley Elementary Principal.

Previous guests have included the Carthage High School and junior high bands, as well as a bluegrass group made up of staff at Steadley Elementary.