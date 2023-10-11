CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage dog owners will soon have a new outdoor option.

Planning is underway for a new dog park in the city’s parks system. It’s a partnership with a local Boy Scout, Walker Lasley, who wants to create a canine agility course as his Eagle Scout project.

This attracted the attention of the Steadley Trust, which has pledged $10,000 for the project on top of the city budget.

“It’s something that’s been talked about for many years, more than a decade, I think. To be able to have the funding from our use tax is very exciting. I know the community was really wanting that,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec. Dir.

The new dog park will sit just north of the new playground in Municipal Park, and construction is expected to begin next month.