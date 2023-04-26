CARTHAGE, Mo. — You know what these historic structures look like now, but what about when they were brand new?

That’s now possible thanks to the discovery of a huge collection of real-time photo postcards of Maple Leaf City dating back to the late 1800s, up through the early 1900s.

“They used to own an antique store called JA-RU on the west side of the square, across from the Post Office and these are just photos that they have picked up from 40, 50, 60 years of collecting Carthage memorabilia, anything Carthage-related or Southwest Missouri related, they eat it up like crazy,” said Michael Wicklund, Discovered Historic Photos.

Michael Wicklund, who operates New Beginnings Estate Sales, came upon the pictures while preparing for a recent estate sale for a client.

“These were buried in bottoms of boxes that had mouse droppings and raccoon feces and stuff like that on top of them and people, I knew people would want to see these things and not see them thrown away,” said Wicklund.

In all, there are more than 1,100 photos in this collection depicting some places and events that a lot of Carthage residents have never even heard of.

For example, have you ever heard of the Rhinehart race track?

“They had kid races up to adult races, to horse races too, they ran some of the first cars on the track, I mean, they had everything going on out there,” said Wicklund.

He says the races were part of a pre-Maple-Leaf-type celebration called Knell Fair.

“I’m not sure what year it took place, but there was a very sizable Carthage flood that flooded Knell Fair Ground so it may be the reason why Knell quit doing the Knell Fair but it flooded basically all of the North side of Carthage,” said Wicklund.

There was also an event called May Day, as well as cattle drives around the square, and unfortunately — even public hangings there too.

Wicklund says the public will eventually be able to see some of the postcard collection — once they get digitized by the historical society.