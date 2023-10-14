CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the fastest-growing sports in America benefits a local humane society.

The Carthage Humane Society and Carthage Parks and Recreation kicked off the first-ever “Pickleball for Paws” fundraising tournament this morning.

64 teams competed at Griggs Park to raise money for food and equipment at the shelter.

Organizers hope to raise around $5,000 through event sponsors and player sign-up fees.

Humane Society officials say events like these do so much to help the animals.

“As inflation is out of control, as the minimum wage has gone up, as the price of everything has gone sky-high, so have our expenses. And, you know, we want to be able to give our pets the best shelter life possible,” said Nancy Corley, CHS President of Board of Directors.

Dogs were available on location today to adopt at a reduced price as part of “Adopt a Shelter Pet Month.”