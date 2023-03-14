CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plans are in the works to demolish part of Carl Lewton Stadium — aka “Rock Stadium” in Carthage.

The grandstand has been condemned after a structural analysis found even more issues than initially thought. City leaders plan to demolish it — but hope to save as much of the attached rock wall as possible.

They are considering future options — like installing a concrete pad at the site of the grandstand as a base for temporary bleachers.

“You know, the most important thing is that we want preserve the memories of this icon. It’s been a part of our community for almost 100 years and we want to make sure those memories are preserved in some way. And so we are trying to consider all of those possibilities and the best way to do that,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks Director.

The grandstand was built in 1937 as part of the federal Works Progress Administration.

The facility shut down last month when parks workers found the stands to be “unfit and unsafe.”