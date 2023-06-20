CARTHAGE, Mo. — The six Carthage Water and Electric Plant Board members who were removed from their positions last week now say the city didn’t have the right to remove them.

In a letter dated June 19th, Brian Schmidt, Danny Lambeth, Ron Ross, Steve Beimdiek, Pat Goff, and Darren Collier are calling actions last week an attempted dissolution and add the allegations are “untrue.”

They claim legal counsel has advised them the action to remove them from the board by the city council was not lawful… and they stand firm as quote: “duly appointed members” of the CWEP board.

The six members also want a public apology and claim their removal was during a closed session.

As we first told you on Friday, Mayor Dan Rife told us City Hall has been asking for details of the 2024 budget for what he says is a city-owned utility for an extended period of time.

He says that information still hasn’t been shared, prompting a council vote to remove the board.

In the CWEP board’s response, the six members say they gave the city a 200-page salary report on May 31st, detailing each position, salary, job description, and industry comparison.

Today (Tuesday), the city released a statement saying the board did not provide 2023-2024 employee positions and salaries, citing the requirement in a city ordinance approved back in 2014.

The city also claims the board members’ removal was voted on during the open session and that the ordinance states the board can be removed by a majority vote of council, then mayoral approval.

The mayor is now overseeing the current management structure at CWEP, until further notice.

The next Carthage City Council meeting will be Tuesday, June 27th at 6:30 PM.

It is — as of now — scheduled in Council Chambers at 326 Grant Street.