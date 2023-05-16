CARTHAGE, Mo. — Something new is in the works in Carthage.

The city will soon have a new video for its Civil War Museum.

Officials tell us the current version is more than 30 years old, and simply needs to be replaced.

The new one will cover many of the same events, including, of course, “The Battle of Carthage” which took place in July of 1861.

But there will be more.

“Just want to showcase that and then some of the things in the surrounding area as well like the Kendrick House, the Battle of Carthage um Historic site, those types of things and get people out into the community a bit more too,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Dir.

The video should be finished by late summer or this fall.

It will play inside the Civil War Museum — and will also be used for promotional purposes on social media.