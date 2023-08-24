CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are new playground options for Carthage kids as the city debuts its latest park upgrade.

A half-million dollars in improvements means Carter Park now has brand new playground equipment, as well as solid surfacing to cushion any falls. It’s an inclusive playground, which means it has features like zero-entry, as well as signage in both Spanish and English.

There are new slides, swings, and climbing equipment. And some of the playground includes more unique elements of play.

“We have a few musical elements in Municipal Park, but this one has a whole bank. It’s like in a circle with all kinds of musical elements. so it’s really fun to make music in a fun and special way,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Dir.

A grant from the McCune Brooks Health Foundation covered the cost of the playground upgrade.