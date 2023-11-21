CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tuesday was a big day for the landscape of Carthage’s Kellogg Lake Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the park’s first-ever playground. The total price tag for the project is $541,000 — that money comes from a $5 million trust through McCune Brooks Hospital.

The playground equipment is specially designed for children that have limits on mobility — giving everyone a chance to interact with one another.

“I just love the fact that we’ve never had a playground here before and just to promote this park in ways that we’ve never done. So, to be able to offer this to the community is just really wonderful,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Dir.

Future projects for the park include some landscaping and lighting work — along with upgrading shelters and adding more trails.