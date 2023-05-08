CARTHAGE, Mo. — A hefty state grant will help the city of Carthage in the “economic development” department.

“You could put several distribution centers in there, you could put a light manufacturing company in there because that’s a very good first start,” said Jeff Meredith, Carthage Econ. Dev. Corp.

248 acres just South of Mercy Carthage — land that could one day be the site of hundreds of jobs.

“Carthage has been trying to put together an industrial park so that we have land available that we can recruit existing businesses to, and businesses that might be looking to come to Carthage,” said Meredith.

A $1.5 million grant from the “Missouri Department of Economic Development” will help.

It’s the final piece to fund the land purchase, which they believe is well-suited for the industry.

“With the new space being very close to Interstate 49. We’re obviously putting a focus on distribution centers, and warehouses in fact, Carthage is geographically located close enough to the middle of the country, that if you had a truck driver drive that load from California to Carthage, another truck driver can pick that up and take it to the East Coast, all within the same day,” said Meredith.

Buying the land is the first step in the process.

“So the infrastructure that needs to be devolved out there. We need to have a road in order to access land because currently, it’s just agriculture. Carthage Water Electric has power water and sewer that are near there that are going to actually make those utilities able to service the area is going to require some significant upgrades to some of those products,” said Meredith.

The total cost of the project is 5 million dollars.

“To get this to work, Carthage Warner Electric is going to have to have some infrastructure out there. So they wanted a portion of the land dedicated to them. So they essentially paid more than the rest of us with the assurance that they will get that land so they can put infrastructure out there because it is on the very southern extremity of town. The steady grant agreed to give a million dollars in funding,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

The city of Carthage is contributing the final funding, one million dollars.