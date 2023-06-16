CARTHAGE, Mo. — A recent relocation in Carthage resulted in a Friday celebration.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this afternoon for the Salvation Army of Jasper – Newton County’s new social service center. The Carthage Salvation Army was originally located on Fairview Avenue.

This facility — which is located on Missouri Avenue — became a goal for the organization following the merger of the Joplin and Carthage congregations.

“This building is set up, seems like perfectly for what we’re doing. And it gives us better space. We’re able to do a choice pantry here, where people can walk through and pick our what groceries they want, instead of just getting a pantry box,” said Lt. Jennifer Norris, SA.

“It gives the people the dignity to go shoppin’ to pick out food for themselves, not just walk into a place and say here, here’s what you’re gonna get. This way it gives them the opportunity to say hey I can use that or I’m not gonna use that,” said Lt. Marty Norris, SA.

The open house included tours of the facility. Later, there were food, games, and carnival rides.