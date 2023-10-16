CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new baseball stadium in Carthage took yet another step closer to becoming reality, tonight (Monday).

School board members went over more details during tonight’s meeting, including bid specifications and the exact location for the stadium.

The estimated $4.5 million project will be built on land behind the high school’s technology center along East Airport Dr.

$2.5 million came from the “Steadley Trust”.

This all comes on the heels of the decision to not play games anymore at “Carl Lewton Stadium” in “Municipal Park” due to its dilapidated condition.

“The project should be completed in August of 2024. We’re hoping it’s quicker – we would love to play a game there this spring if possible, but we know that that might not be possible. For sure, by spring 2025, we hope to be playing baseball right here on home ground by the high school,” said Dr. Holley Goodnight, Carthage Schools Assistant Superintendent of Business.

Next month’s meeting is when board members will start looking at bids for the project. The hope is to break ground shortly thereafter.